BlackRock Inc. Has $72.09 Million Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,076,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 751,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.55% of Vedanta worth $72,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vedanta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Vedanta by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vedanta in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEDL opened at $17.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.71. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

