BlackRock Inc. Purchases 116,340 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Impinj worth $75,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 3,153.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after acquiring an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Impinj by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after buying an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Impinj by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after buying an additional 98,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Impinj by 664.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 91,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

PI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $52.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 2.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. Research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $40,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,624 shares of company stock worth $555,686. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

