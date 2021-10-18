BlackRock Inc. Purchases 4,258,133 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 199.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,394,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,258,133 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $73,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.63.

DM stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

