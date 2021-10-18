BlackRock Inc. Sells 160,614 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,894 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 160,614 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.41% of Groupon worth $68,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beaconlight Capital LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $12,015,000. Islet Management LP increased its stake in Groupon by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,800,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $5,763,000. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its stake in Groupon by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 555,403 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after buying an additional 87,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $690.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.96 and a beta of 2.73.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.73. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.96 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

