BlackRock Inc. Sells 367,029 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,949,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 367,029 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $75,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 86,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,526,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,970,000 after acquiring an additional 27,240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $1,473,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,127,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 317,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE OEC opened at $18.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $400.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.80 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

