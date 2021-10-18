BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MIY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIY opened at $15.65 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

