BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MIY stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

