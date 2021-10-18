Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BLPG opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00.
About Blue Line Protection Group
