Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BLPG opened at $0.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Blue Line Protection Group has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

