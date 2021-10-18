Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.58.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $100.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $318,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,191 shares of company stock worth $5,546,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

