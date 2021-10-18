Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,204 Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 15.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 369,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,391,000.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.06.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.