Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after acquiring an additional 184,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 391,818 shares during the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTIL stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Precision BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

