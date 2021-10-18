Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $165.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.96. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

KNSL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

