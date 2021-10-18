Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,653 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 5.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of MMYT opened at $30.80 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

