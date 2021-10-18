Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 696,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,370,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,271,000 after acquiring an additional 897,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after acquiring an additional 212,451 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 885,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,352,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,039,000 after acquiring an additional 480,754 shares in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.00. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

