Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 599.5% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 262,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,017,000 after buying an additional 225,297 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SEI Investments by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after purchasing an additional 221,391 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after purchasing an additional 199,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

