BMO Capital Markets Boosts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $338.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $312.00 to $338.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on APD. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $314.67.

APD opened at $292.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after buying an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

