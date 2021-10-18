BMO Capital Markets Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$17.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

NYSE TRQ opened at $13.13 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $7.49 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,244,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,781,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 960,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 825,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,775,000 after acquiring an additional 753,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

