BMO Capital Markets Raises H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target to C$19.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HRUFF. TD Securities increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.96.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

