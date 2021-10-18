Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Acquires New Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 719,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,000. Bolt Biotherapeutics accounts for approximately 1.0% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $148,226,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $127,404,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $96,209,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $78,271,000. Finally, Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,248,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOLT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,878. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The firm has a market cap of $488.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BOLT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

