Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Has $173.64 Million Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University decreased its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,934,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860,458 shares during the quarter. QuantumScape makes up about 16.2% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $173,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,187,000 after acquiring an additional 585,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 63.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 686,297 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 41.1% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,015,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after acquiring an additional 295,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $35,655,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $3,722,412.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 875,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,095,441.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock valued at $36,254,532 over the last quarter.

NYSE:QS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,146,129. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.35. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.