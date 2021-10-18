Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University Purchases Shares of 27,056 LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. LegalZoom.com comprises about 0.1% of Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $102,196,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $7,525,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $6,624,000. Finally, TA Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth $226,202,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

NASDAQ:LZ traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,516. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

