BOK Financial (BOKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOKF shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $860,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,960. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOK Financial stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of BOK Financial worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

