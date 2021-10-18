Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.44.

Shares of BNE traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.70. 38,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,341. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$225.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.62. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.92.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$53.13 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,280,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,949,911.38. Also, insider William Oberndorf acquired 1,021,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,672,873.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,938,724 shares in the company, valued at C$25,735,622.62. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,061,854 shares of company stock worth $6,878,094.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

