Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,468.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,468.44.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG traded down $8.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,529.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,325.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,303.20. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

