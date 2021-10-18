Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Financial Analysis

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Booking alerts:

89.7% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Booking and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 5.77% 3.32% 0.70% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booking and Astra Space’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $6.80 billion 15.34 $59.00 million $4.71 538.93 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Booking and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 1 11 12 0 2.46 Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

Booking currently has a consensus price target of $2,506.38, suggesting a potential downside of 1.26%. Astra Space has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.86%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Booking.

Summary

Booking beats Astra Space on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.