Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BPF.UN stock opened at C$14.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.86. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25. The company has a market cap of C$321.09 million and a PE ratio of 8.40.

Separately, Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

