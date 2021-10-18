Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 470,000 shares during the period. BOX makes up 1.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at $13,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in BOX by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 145,968 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of BOX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,205,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,496,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

BOX stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

