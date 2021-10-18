Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after acquiring an additional 223,055 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,992 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,512,000 after purchasing an additional 486,932 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

NYSE:HLX opened at $4.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $654.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.