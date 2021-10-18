Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 183,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,935,000 after purchasing an additional 123,787 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Photronics in the second quarter worth $17,843,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 86.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,006 shares of company stock worth $1,002,171 in the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

