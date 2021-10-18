Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,940 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPC were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RPC by 125.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,971,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after buying an additional 4,436,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 32.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after buying an additional 718,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 212.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth $1,575,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 42,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $166,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,504,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,525 shares of company stock worth $3,338,948. 69.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

RES stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 2.13. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

