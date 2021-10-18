Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in September

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.27.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

