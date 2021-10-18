Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in September

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RIINF opened at $0.06 on Monday. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.27.
About Braveheart Resources
