Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €86.28 ($101.51).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.91. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

