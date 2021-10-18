British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have commented on BTLCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get British Land alerts:

OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.88 on Monday. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.