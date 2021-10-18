Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Boosted by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,388,000 after acquiring an additional 582,546 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,548,477,000 after acquiring an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $677,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $503.25 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.42 and a 12 month high of $510.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $491.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.18. The company has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.93.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 151 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, with a total value of $74,516.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

