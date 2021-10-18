Broadwood Capital Inc. Buys New Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Broadwood Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 760,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,379,000. Axon Enterprise comprises approximately 6.0% of Broadwood Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Broadwood Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $24,770,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,322,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $32,036,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $115,508,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXON traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $179.94. 395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,468. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.66 and a fifty-two week high of $212.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 4,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.72, for a total transaction of $863,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 3,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $556,508.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

