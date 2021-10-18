Brokerages Anticipate Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Kelly Services also posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion.

KELYA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kelly Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.68. 103,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,839. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

