Brokerages Anticipate Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will report $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Keysight Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 51.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 10.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $168.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.08. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $182.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

