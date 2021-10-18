Brokerages Anticipate Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to announce ($0.62) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). Larimar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

LRMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

LRMR traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,083. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. Larimar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $212.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 256,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295,773 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 474.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 78.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

