Brokerages Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $687.19 Million

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report sales of $687.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $713.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.91 million. Masonite International posted sales of $587.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $110.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.