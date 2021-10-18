Brokerages Anticipate Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.25). Seagen posted earnings of $3.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $172.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.82. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $207.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.33 and a 200-day moving average of $153.37.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seagen (SGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.