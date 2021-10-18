Brokerages Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.81 Million

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to announce $106.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.75 million and the lowest is $105.87 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $412.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 31,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,226. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $220.07 million, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.