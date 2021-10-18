Brokerages Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to announce $106.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.75 million and the lowest is $105.87 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $412.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. 31,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,226. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $220.07 million, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 527,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 112,139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Townsquare Media by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 100,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

