Brokerages Expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. Edgewell Personal Care posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPC shares. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 134,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.80. The stock had a trading volume of 283,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,605. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.