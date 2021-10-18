Brokerages Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.92. Pool reported earnings per share of $2.71 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $14.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.23 to $15.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.83.

In other Pool news, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 207.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,848,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $73,722,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $54,168,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 92.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $453.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.77. Pool has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $500.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.