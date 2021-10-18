Brokerages Expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to announce $134.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.97 million and the highest is $152.95 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $176.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $602.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.68 million to $650.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $748.39 million, with estimates ranging from $184.20 million to $959.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%.

STNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,383,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $964.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.