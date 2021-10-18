Brokerages Expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Simulations Plus.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,958 shares of company stock worth $2,185,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Simulations Plus by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.85. The stock had a trading volume of 78,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,621. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. The stock has a market cap of $802.30 million, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

