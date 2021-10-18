Brokerages Set Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target at $12.83

Shares of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRXT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,039. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

