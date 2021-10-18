Brokerages Set Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target at $360.44

Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $360.44.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $280.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $251.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 46,289 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.05, for a total transaction of $11,991,165.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,741,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 11.2% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,430 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 637 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

