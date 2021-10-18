Brokerages Set Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Price Target at $34.83

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.52. 335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 1.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $245,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

