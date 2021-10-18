Brokerages Set Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT at $30.14

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Latham Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $13.19 on Friday. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.