Brokerages Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target at $164.00

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVMUY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

LVMUY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.62. 143,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,237. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $168.06.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

